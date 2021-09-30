Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $72.80 Average PT from Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $60.39. 9,303,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,916,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.49 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

