Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of GPN traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.58. 1,805,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,510. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

