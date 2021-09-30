thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.16 ($14.30).

TKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA TKA traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €9.13 ($10.74). 1,810,945 shares of the company traded hands. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.61.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.