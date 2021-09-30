Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,528. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 1,671,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

