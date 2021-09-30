Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. 14,039,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,855,756. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 304,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 273.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 108.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Plug Power by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

