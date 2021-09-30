Societe Generale Lowers Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Hold

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.
OTCMKTS SARTF traded up $37.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $782.00. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $359.05 and a 1-year high of $947.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 0.63.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.