Societe Generale Lowers Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Hold

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF traded up $37.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $782.00. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $359.05 and a 1-year high of $947.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $563.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

