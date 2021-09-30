QuarkChain Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $114.42 million and $26.45 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00119785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00172442 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

