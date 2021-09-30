Scanetchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $968.00 (SWC)

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Scanetchain has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One Scanetchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scanetchain has a total market cap of $7,300.67 and $968.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00119785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00172442 BTC.

About Scanetchain

Scanetchain (CRYPTO:SWC) is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

