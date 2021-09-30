Orion Protocol Market Cap Hits $243.65 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.99 or 0.00018365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $243.65 million and approximately $23.10 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00119785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00172442 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,495,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.