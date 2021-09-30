Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.65). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($26.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.20) to ($5.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

Several research firms have recently commented on ATXS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the period.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,548. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.66. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

