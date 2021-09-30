Thore Cash (TCH) 1-Day Volume Hits $104,740.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $46,371.79 and approximately $104,740.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00351369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

