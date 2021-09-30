Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Shopify reported sales of $767.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded up $9.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,355.78. 763,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,445. The company has a market cap of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,499.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,343.07. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

