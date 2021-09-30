AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.27

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AO World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

