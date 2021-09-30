Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTHR stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.70 and its 200-day moving average is $197.39. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $147.90 and a 12 month high of $209.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.