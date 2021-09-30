Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Declines By 87.3%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KRMA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,775. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,862,000 after purchasing an additional 241,864 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $790,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period.

