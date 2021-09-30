BASIC (BASIC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.87 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. BASIC has a market capitalization of $71.24 million and approximately $20.87 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00119189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00174841 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

