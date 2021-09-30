$7.98 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $7.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PIRS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of PIRS stock remained flat at $$5.17 during trading hours on Friday. 3,174,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $344.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,830,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 856,793 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

