Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VNDA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.