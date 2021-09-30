Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 1,027.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZRFY traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,118. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.0936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

