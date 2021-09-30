The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 931.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SCX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,416. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.23. The L.S. Starrett has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, insider David T. Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $55,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,273. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,920. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

