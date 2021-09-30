Analysts Set Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Target Price at $106.50

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Cree alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cree in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cree by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cree by 113.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CREE stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,336. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.01.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cree will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.