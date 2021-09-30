Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Coursera stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21. Coursera has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $560,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,373.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 889,019 shares of company stock valued at $34,489,489 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after buying an additional 5,400,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $262,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,750,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

