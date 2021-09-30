Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.64. 207,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,437,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,235,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.