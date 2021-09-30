Unifi Protocol DAO Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $8.15 or 0.00018567 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $37.99 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00151187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.99 or 0.00480509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

