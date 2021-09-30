CryptoSoul Reaches Market Capitalization of $674,484.29 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $674,484.29 and approximately $3,032.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00151187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.99 or 0.00480509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012335 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001735 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

