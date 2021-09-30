Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells $699,432.56 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NEOG traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 499,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,478. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

