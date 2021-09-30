Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells $699,432.56 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NEOG traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 499,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,478. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.
