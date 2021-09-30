Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 96.1% in September

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DKMR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 939,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,440. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile
