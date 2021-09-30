Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Down 96.1% in September

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DKMR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 939,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,440. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

