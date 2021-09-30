Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WLL. Truist Securities upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

WLL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.41. 426,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,257. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -104.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $4,431,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1,752.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

