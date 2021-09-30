Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to post ($1.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the lowest is ($2.29). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of SRRA stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,401. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $275.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

