Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Hits $784,670.41

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $784,670.41 and approximately $4,251.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00118493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00170062 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.