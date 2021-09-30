Innova (INN) Market Capitalization Tops $172,568.63

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $172,568.63 and $5.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Innova has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.