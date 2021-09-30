Landbox Trading 39.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Landbox has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $184,875.41 and approximately $1,989.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00103011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00137454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,788.13 or 1.00089867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.08 or 0.06848365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00757463 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

