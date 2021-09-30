Gas (GAS) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $81.09 million and $19.92 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.01 or 0.00018300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00103011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00137454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,788.13 or 1.00089867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.08 or 0.06848365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00757463 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

