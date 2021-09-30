Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 107,217.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 12.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 54.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.56. 405,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

