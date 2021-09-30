Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 99.9% in September

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,668,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,302,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,605,993. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.