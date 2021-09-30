Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Down 99.9% in September

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,668,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,302,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,605,993. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

