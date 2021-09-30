SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 608.9% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SMCAY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.63. 33,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 7.19. SMC has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

