Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,116. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KTRA shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

