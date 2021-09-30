Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

NASDAQ DOCS traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,066. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

