Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $596.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce sales of $596.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $611.30 million and the lowest is $581.99 million. Farfetch reported sales of $386.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

FTCH traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,566. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Farfetch by 63.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 326,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 126,504 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 184.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,206,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 783,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 344,371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $13,033,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $5,304,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

