Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Viavi Solutions also posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $286,520 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,700. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

