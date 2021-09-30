$48.02 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report $48.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.76 million. Ooma reported sales of $42.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $189.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $190.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $206.96 million, with estimates ranging from $202.70 million to $210.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Ooma stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,597. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $437.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $10,211,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $2,878,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

