Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Up 462.5% in September

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLNDY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901. Zalando has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

