Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the August 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.65. 12,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.11. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $112.79.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.