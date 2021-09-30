Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.08.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.