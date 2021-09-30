Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

