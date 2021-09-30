Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.69.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,306. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.