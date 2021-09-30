Rate3 (RTE) One Day Volume Tops $21,096.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 51.4% against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $397,876.29 and approximately $21,096.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00054097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00117349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00169834 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.