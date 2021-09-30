Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Proto Labs stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.60. 241,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,969. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

