First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FMBI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 557,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 596,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 91,106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 626,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 354,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

