Quantis Network (QUAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,361.92

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $17,361.92 and approximately $5.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00102517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00135750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,716.64 or 1.00183647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.23 or 0.06857176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00756629 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

