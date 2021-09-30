$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.09. 1,816,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,068. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

